Kazakhstan, Estonia intend to strengthen digitalization cooperation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The 6th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission on economic and scientific-technical cooperation was held in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Commission led by co-chairs Askar Zhumagaliyev, Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Taavi Aas, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure of the Republic of Estonia, considered a range of topical issues of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, transport and logistics cooperation.

During the narrow and extended-format meetings, the heads of the delegations underlined the importance and productivity of the established dialogue, which helps resolve issues arising and explore new areas of cooperation, the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry says.



"Our countries have already established an active dialogue. There is a rather good background of joint projects. 72 Estonia-invested enterprises operate in Kazakhstan, and 70 of our companies have been registered in Estonia. But, of course, the potential for strengthening cooperation is still felt, and I am sure the work of our commission will help realize these opportunities," Askar Zhumagaliyev emphasized.







Highlighting that Kazakhstan is Estonia's most crucial partner in the region, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure of the Republic of Estonia Taavi Aas completely agreed with his Kazakh counterpart, expressing confidence in the further intensification of interaction.







The meeting was mainly dedicated to the prospects for the development of digitalization. In addition, the Estonian side expressed its readiness for sharing experiences in the application of information and communication technology, and for cooperation between the Astana Hub and the Ülemiste City Technology Park, the ministry's press service said.





The next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission will take place in Tallinn in 2020.