Kazakhstan, Estonia mull promising areas for cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin held a meeting with Prime Minster of Estonia Jüri Ratas in Astana on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

Opening their talks, Speaker Nigmatulin emphasized that Estonia is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the Baltic region and it prioritizes development of all-round cooperation with the European country.



Nurlan Nigmatulin went on by praising Astana and Tallinn for establishing a constructive political dialogue and necessary regulatory framework in a span of 25 years. He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Ratas' visit to Kazakhstan will add momentum to Kazakh-Estonian relations.



It was noted that bilateral cooperation in digital technologies, innovations, transport and transit as well as energy are the most promising areas of cooperation between the two nations.



As they continued their talks, Nigmatulin stressed that in line with the Digital Kazakhstan Program initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev Kazakhstan attaches great attention to the development and introduction of digital technologies.



Jüri Ratas, in turn, lauded great potential for the development of bilateral relations and reiterated Estonia's readiness to invest in Kazakhstan's economy. Ratas also said he is impressed by the success Kazakhstan and Astana have achieved over the past 20 years.



Speaking of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Estonian MPs, Nigmatulin pointed out the need to exchange the best legislative practices.