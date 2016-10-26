Kazakhstan, Estonia to cooperate in transit transport sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Tuseday, Tallinn hosted the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-Estonian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, government.kz reported.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Estonian Vice Chancellor of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vaino Reinart chaired the meeting.

The meeting focused on the prospects of cooperation in investment and transit-transport sectors, agricultural industry, agricultural processing, construction and tourism. The sides pointed out significant potential for development of cooperation in IT, education, science, and healthcare.

According to V. Reinart, Kazakhstan is the most important trade and economic partner of Estonia in the region. The main theme of discussing the economic relations was cooperation in transit transport sector. The Estonian side presented opportunities of using the port and railways capacities of its country for implementation of joint projects under the Silk Road Economic Belt initiative.

R. Vassilenko noted that comprehensive development of relations with Estonia is among the most important tasks in European direction [of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy - editor]. “High dynamics of contacts at various levels bedween the officials, public and business circles of Kazakhstan and European countries indicates obvious interest of Europeans to deepen relations with our country, and Estonia here could become an additional link between Kazakhstan and the EU, especially in the economic sphere,” he said.

According to the Kazakh diplomat, launch of new transit-transport corridors, the main routes in the Eurasian space, in implementation of which Kazakhstan is actively involved, could contribute to this goal.

The sides noted with satisfaction the progress in implementation of agreements on cooperation in education and science, as well as interaction between the two countries’ universities. In addition, the sides emphasized importance of further increasing the number of students and lecturers of Kazakh and Estonian universities participating in joint programs, particularly in the implementation of IT-technologies.

While discussing tourism development issues, R. Vassilenko noted the importance of upcoming EXPO 2017 international exhibition and presented the “Kazakhstan: Country of Great Steppe” mobile application developed in Kazakhstan, which introduces social, economic and tourism potential of our country.

Following the meeting, the sides signed a protocol, which reflects the promising areas of bilateral cooperation.