Kazakhstan, EU considering options for transiting agricultural products through EEU states

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and the European Union will make a road map for deepening cooperation in the field of agriculture, this has been told by Agriculture Minister Asylzhan Mamytbekov.

In the framework of the meeting representatives of the ministry and the European Commission discussed the questions on deepening cooperation.



According to Mr. Mamytbekov, the parties have considered the issues of transit of goods through the EEU countries. They also discussed the issues in the field of organic certification of products.



European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan noted Kazakhstan's excellent geographical location, its home market, as well as the markets of neighboring countries.



He added that these aspects giving an opportunity to promote cooperation in agriculture and food products between Kazakhstan and the EU. The EU is ready to cooperate with Kazakhstan in the development of agriculture, sharing knowledge and experience, he said.