Kazakhstan, EU intend to ink new coop deal (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana has held 13th session of the Subcommittee on Justice and Home Affairs "The Republic of Kazakhstan - the European Union".

"In the near future we plan to open a new chapter of the Kazakh-European relations by signing a new agreement on partnership and cooperation," said first deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Johann Merkel. He also recalled that the European Union is the largest trading and investment partner of Kazakhstan. Thus, within the past 10 years the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU increased by 13 times. Fifty percent of investments attracted to Kazakhstan are accounted for the European countries. The session also considered the results of Kazakhstan's activity aimed at improving judicial system, migration process, and fight against trafficking in drug and human.