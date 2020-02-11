Kazakhstan evacuates 217 more people from China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 217 more Kazakhstani citizens have been evacuated from Beijing, according to Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov, who said it at the Cabinet’s weekly session today.

«217 people arrived today at 06:05am from Beijing. All of them were placed into specialized health facilities. None of them were registered with the coronavirus infection,»

Earlier it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to take measures to protect Kazakhstani nationals from the coronavirus infection by evacuating them from China.