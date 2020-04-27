Kazakhstan evacuates citizens amid lockdown in the U.S., Poland, Israel and Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan evacuates citizens amid lockdown in the USA, Poland, Israel and Russia, this has been stated by the Minister of Information and Social Development Dauren Abayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, some 175 thousand citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan stay abroad. Many of them express a desire to return to their homeland.

«The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan will not leave anyone to its fate. At the moment the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing a lot of work in this direction. As you probably know, in some even highly developed countries, foreigners are denied treatment and medical insurance is canceled,» Dauren Abayev said during a live broadcast on the Khabar 24 TV channel.

«We are evacuating 179 citizens from the USA. They are students and schoolchildren. 65 citizens will be evacuated from Poland, 28 from Israel - 28 and more than 6 thousand Kazakhstani citizens are planned to be evacuated from Russia. The issue of returning our citizens from other countries is being worked out,» the Minister added.