Kazakhstan evacuates its nationals from Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM An evacuation plane carrying 179 nationals of Kazakhstan arrived in Ust Kamenogorsk, the press service of the Governor of East Kazakhstan region reports.

It landed today at 09.30 a.m. The flight brought home 179 passengers, including 2 kids, from Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. Besides, there were nationals of Russia and Kyrgyzstan onboard the plane. Upon arrival all those arrived underwent thermal screening. No COVID-19 symports were revealed. Their luggage was disinfected.

Nationals of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan were taken to the special quarantine centre to undergo coronavirus tests. They will fly home when the quarantine ends. Citizens of Russia accompanied by police and representatives of the consulate are on their way to the Uba border checkpoint to take on buses provided by Russia.