Kazakhstan expanding cooperation with U.S. Trade Mission - Mamin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin revealed the U.S. is one of Kazakhstan's top investors as it had invested over USD 40 billion into the country, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the Kazakh-American Business Forum in Astana on Thursday, Askar Mamin said Kazakhstan is expanding its cooperation with the U.S. Trade Mission.



"Successful visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the U.S. this January opened a new page in the expansion of our cooperation. As a result we signed the agreements worth USD 7 billion in different spheres, including industry, finance, aviation, digitalization, and more. But most importantly, we found new friends and partners," Mamin emphasized.



The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also added that the Joint Declaration on Expansion of Strategic Partnership which had been adopted by the heads of state became the foundation for further development of trade and investments.



"We do believe that expansion of cooperation will lead to the development of our cooperation in the spirit of partnership, transparency and trust," Mamin said in conclusion.



It should be noted that it was the first-ever certified U.S. Trade Mission to Kazakhstan with the participation of U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and over 20 American companies.



Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with U.S. Secretary of Commerce Ross on October 24.



