Kazakhstan expands pilot project of visa-free regime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On June 26, 2015, the Government of Kazakhstan issued a resolution that extends until 31 December 2017 and expands the current pilot project of visa-free travel for citizens of a group of developed countries, according to Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.

This step is aimed at further improvement of a favorable visa and investment regime for citizens of these countries. As of July 16, 2015, the list will include 19 countries: the Commonwealth of Australia, the Kingdom of Belgium, the Republic of Finland, the French Republic, the Federal Republic of Germany, Hungary, the Italian Republic, Japan, Malaysia, the Principality of Monaco, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Singapore, the Kingdom of Spain, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Swiss Confederation, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America. According to the government resolution, citizens of these countries may enter Kazakhstan with all types of valid passports visa-free from July 16, 2015 for a period of up to 15 (fifteen) days after the crossing of the border of Kazakhstan. Registration of citizens from these countries will be made directly at the border crossings upon their entrance into the territory of Kazakhstan. As is known, in July 2014 Kazakhstan launched the pilot project with the inclusion of 10 countries. Later, one of these countries - the Republic of Korea - signed an agreement with Kazakhstan on mutual visa-free travel for a period of up to 30 days. A new decision of the government has added to this list another 10 countries. It is expected that the project will help increase the inflow of foreign tourists to Kazakhstan, including those wishing to attend major international events scheduled in the next two years, among them the EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition in Astana and the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.