Kazakhstan expands powers of business ombudsman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will expand powers of business ombudsman, this has been reported during a press conference in CCS by vice minister of national economy Timur Zhaksylykov.

"This year, Head of State announced the initiative of the five institutional reforms and adopted a Plan of the nation "100 specific steps". In order to implement the plan there has been developed the legislation to strengthen the institute of business ombudsman to protect the interests of entrepreneurs. According to the law the legal status of the business ombudsman will be enhanced," said Mr.Zhaksylykov. The business ombudsman will be entitled to send a request to the prosecuting authorities in case of disagreement with the position of state bodies in order to address the complaints of entrepreneurs. It is proposed that the business ombudsman will be appointed by a decree of the President. In addition a business ombudsman will annually report to the President. Business ombudsman will be a member of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs.