Kazakhstan expands production of crude oil, natural gas and base metals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The index of physical volume of industrial production in Kazakhstan has amounted to 100.2%.

The production of crude oil, natural gas and non-ferrous metals in January-July 2015 increased in comparison with the same period of 2014, the press service of Statistics Committee reports. In addition, the committee informed that the country has increased output rubber and plastic products, as well as the productive capacity of light, metallurgical and chemical industries. Meanwhile, coal and iron ore output went down. The production of tobacco products, paper, refined petroleum and engineering products has significantly decreased. Industrial output increase was observed in 7 regions of the country. The decline recorded in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.