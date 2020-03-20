Kazakhstan expects humanitarian aid from South Korea, China, Japan and Switzerland - MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan expects humanitarian aid from foreign countries, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov says, Kazinform reports.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already agreed on attraction of humanitarian aid from the Republic of Korea, China, Japan and Switzerland,» Smadyarov said at a briefing today.

The point at issue is the face masks, blood testing sets, protective clothing, special equipment and consultative support to the medical staff.

«For instance, a group of epidemiologists is expected to arrive from Korea and Japan on March 23-24. They are planning to hold video consultations for our Ministry of Healthcare. We have also reached similar preliminary agreement with the specialists from Israel,» he added.

Smadyarov noted that amid the present conditions the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on 24/7 mode.



