Kazakhstan exported around 1mln tonnes of grain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has exported 992,700 tonnes of grain and flour in grain equivalent in the current marketing year (2016-2017), the Ministry of Agriculture informs on its website.

A marketing year starts on July 1 and lasts till June 30 of the next year.



Thus, since July1, Kazakhstan has shipped 544,100 tonnes of grain and 341,000 tonnes of flour (448,600 tonnes - in grain equivalent) for export.



In the previous 2015-2016 marketing year, Kazakhstan exported 5,400,000 tonnes of grain and 2,100,000 tonnes of flour (2,095,000 tonnes - in grain equivalent).