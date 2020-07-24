Kazakhstan exporters insurance support continues to grow

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Baiterek Holding through its subsidiaries - KazakhExport and the Development Bank of Kazakhstan - continues to actively support Kazakhstani exporters, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over six months of 2020, the export insurance company KazakhExport provided insurance support to 49 exporters (13 of which received support for the first time) in the amount of KZT26.4 billion.

It bears to remind that in 2019, the capitalization of the KazakhExport company was carried out in the amount of KZT29 billion. The authorized capital increase is provided in the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On the Republican Budget for 2019-2021» in the amount of KZT34 billion. The remaining KZT5 billion is planned to be received in 2021.

In total, this year the holding plans to provide support to exporters in the amount of KZT125 billion through KazakhExport.

Baiterek Holding was established seven years ago with the aim of ensuring economic diversification and attracting investments. The holding includes 11 companies operating in significant sectors of the country's economy.