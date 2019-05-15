Kazakhstan exports 13 types of products to China

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is ready to supply to China a wide range of domestic goods in order to increase the sales turnover.

"It concerns steel industry, machinery manufacturing, chemical and food industries. There are industrial facilities in Kazakhstan which have potential to ramp up volumes of sales with China," 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan-Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov told the II Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum underway in Almaty.

He stressed that ecologically clean farm products deliveries to China have great potential.



As of today the sides reached an agreement for an access of 13 types of products of Kazakhstan's agro-industrial complex to China's market, including meat, fish products, industrial crops, soybeans, honey and flour.



The Minister also underlined that step-by-step development of commercial relations is impossible without development of transport infrastructure of both countries. He also stressed that the proposed initiative of the Silk Road Economic Belt and synergy of Nurly Zhol program gave further synergy to realization of the transit traffic growth strategy via Kazakhstan.