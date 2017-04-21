Kazakhstan exports 17.1 mln tons of oil in Q1 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first quarter of 2017 Kazakhstan has exported 17.1 million tons of oil, Kazinform reports.

The Energy Ministry press-service reported that the Ministry had been instructed to accomplish 9 target indicators of socioeconomic development as to execution of the Government Operation Plan for the first half of the year. By the end of the year it is planned to achieve 103.6 per cent growth of actual volume index in mining industry.

As per the results of Q1 2017, growth has been achieved in all target indicators.

Oil and condesate production amounted to 21.1 mln tons. Index of actual volume has increased by 5.2pct. Mainly, production was in major projects: Kashagan (1.6 mln tons), Tengiz (7.3 mln tons) and KPO (3.2 mln tons).

17.1 mln tons of oil have been exported for the first quarter of 2017. Growth of volume index was 2.2pct.

The quantity of refined oil was 3.6 mln tons, volume index has increased by 26pct.

Gas production equaled to 13.2 bln m3. Volume index growth was 8.5pct.

Gas export was 4.1 bln cu m. Growth of volume index was 26%.

"The home market has been fully provided with domestic fuel and lubrication materials. Supply of gasoline was 80.9pct with planned 68pct, diesel fuel - 99.3pct with planned 86pct and jet fuel - 47.1pct with planned 47pct", the ministry reports.

As of April, the level of gas supply was 46.3pct. Electricity production amounted to 27.1 billion kilowatt-hours. Growth of volume index was 10.3pct.

Production of coal (net of coal concentrate) was 27.8 mln tons.