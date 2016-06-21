  • kz
    Kazakhstan exports its goods to over 100 countries

    14:25, 21 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan exports its goods to over 100 countries, Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev revealed at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

    "Kazakhstan exports its goods to 117 countries. The top export destinations of Kazakhstan are Italy, China, the Netherlands, Russia, France, Switzerland, Romania, Turkey, Greece and Spain," Minister Issekeshev said.

    He stressed that Kazakhstan's turnover decreased by 37% ($76 billion) in 2015, compared to 2014.

    "This is mainly due to falling oil prices," he added.

