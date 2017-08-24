Kazakhstan expresses position on establishing OSCE counter-terrorism committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Gulshara Abdykalikova, the Secretary of State of Kazakhstan, has stated Kazakhstan's position with regard to the decision made by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to establish a special counter-terrorism committee, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kazakhstan places particular importance to the OSCE membership. In 2010, we presided over here. We raised a number of important security issues. This work is still going on. We support your proposal to set up a counter-terrorism committee in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly," the Secretary of State said while meeting with OSCE PA President Christine Muttonen and Secretary General Roberto Montella.

She expressed Kazakhstan's concern about various transnational threats in the OSCE region. Therefore, Kazakhstan, represented by the Head of State, advances several initiatives related to this issue. This is the establishment of a global anti-terrorist coalition under the aegis of the United Nations and the adoption of a code of conduct for global efforts against terrorism and extremism.

"We hope the OSCE will support the initiatives of our President," Ms. Abdykalikova added.