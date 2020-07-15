  • kz
    Kazakhstan extends ban on importing fuel and lubricant materials

    14:25, 15 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has extended a ban on the import of fuels and lubricants, Kazinform correspondent reports with the reference to the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

    According to the Ministry, t oday the level of oil product reserves in the domestic market is at high level and the supply of additional volumes of imported fuel may affect domestic refining.

    To ensure the country's energy security, the Ministry of Energy introduces a ban on the import into the Republic of Kazakhstan of gas, aviation and diesel fuel by rail, road and pipeline.

    It is worth noting that this measure is temporary and will be valid until September 1, 2020.


    Tags:
    Energy Ministry of Energy Government
