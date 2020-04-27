Kazakhstan extends state of emergency until May 11 amid coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to extend the state of emergency in Kazakhstan until May 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

In his address regarding the coronavirus situation in the country, President Tokayev notes that the coronavirus infection has not reached its peak in Kazakhstan. The threat of the novel virus is still there and the situation may go out of control.

According to the President, a lot of healthcare workers have contracted the virus in some regions of Kazakhstan, especially Almaty city. It is of paramount importance to analyze why that has happened and avoid such situations in the future. The country is taking steps to ensure safety of medical personnel.

The Head of State, insists, that if Kazakhstan lifts the quarantine regime all together, it will face a new wave of the coronavirus infection.

The biggest mistake one can make is underestimate the danger of the novel virus, he stresses. Basically, the entire world admits that the virus is highly contagious and poses risk to the health of the humankind.

Given the situation in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev made the decision to extend the state of emergency until May 11, 2020. On the 11th of May, Kazakhstan will likely lift the quarantine regime, if there no new outbreaks of the coronavirus infection.