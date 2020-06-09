  • kz
    Kazakhstan extends visas for foreigners until July 10

    17:08, 09 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan extends visas for foreigners, stranded in the country amid the state of emergency, until July 10», Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said.

    All the transport services, work of state bodies, local executive authorities, public service centres to prolong registration were unfortunately suspended and closed down as Kazakhstan declared the nationwide state of emergency. Pursuant to the President’s tasks the Government made a decision to extend all documents which have expired during the state of emergency. It means until July 10 the nationals will not be held administratively liable.

    In a conclusion, he recommended the foreigners to consult immigration officials.


