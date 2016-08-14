Kazakhstan extends yellow level of terrorist threat until January 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Anti-Terror Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan has declared that the yellow (moderate) level of terrorist threat was extended countrywide until January 15, 2017.

"The decision was made by the Chairman of the National Security Committee in accordance with the requirements of the Decree №611 of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On approval of the Regulations on organization and functioning of the state system of monitoring of information and public notification on terrorist threats" as of August 9, 2013," a statement of the center reads.