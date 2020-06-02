Kazakhstan faces another day of scorching heat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is forecast for the north, northwest, and center of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Occasional showers, thunderstorms, and hail are expected in some parts of the country. The rest of Kazakhstan will be gripped by scorching heat.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket parts of North Kazakhstan region at night and early in the morning.

Fervent heat will torment residents of Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, parts of Mangistau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, in the north of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions.