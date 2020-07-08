  • kz
    Kazakhstan faces second wave of coronavirus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    21:12, 08 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan in fact is facing now the second wave of coronavirus,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said delivering a televised address.

    «Unfortunately due to mass non-observance of quarantine regulations, system failures of the former leadership of the Healthcare Ministry, sluggishness of governors we have to deal with the second wave of coronavirus combined with surge in pneumonia cases,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    The Head of State noted that coronavirus situation remains grave. He stressed that coronavirus threat should not be underestimated.


