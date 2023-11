ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Republican falconry championship took place in West Kazakhstan city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Many fans attended the tournament in which 25 eagle and 5 hawk hunters participated.

Atyrau resident Arman Koshkarov and his eagles Naryn won the tournament. Tastanbek Berkenbaev from Akmola region was second. And Ruslan Magzomov from Astana took third place.