    Kazakhstan falls in IMD World Competitiveness rankings

    09:45, 31 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plummeted down to №47 in the IMD World Competitiveness rankings.

    The Central Asian republic lost 13 spots and slid from №34 to №47.
    China Hong Kong (№1) and Switzerland (№2) unseated the U.S. as the world's most competitive economies.
    Russia slightly improved its standings by moving one spot up to №44. The ranking features 61 countries with Venezuela at the bottom of the IMD World Competitiveness Scoreboard 2016.
    The IMD World Competitiveness Center, a research group within IMD business school, has published the ranking each year since 1989. It is widely regarded as the foremost annual assessment of the competitiveness of countries.

