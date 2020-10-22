  • kz
    Kazakhstan falls in updated FIFA ranking

    15:31, 22 October 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national football team has slid down in the updated ranking of the International Football Federation (FIFA) as of October 2020, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Michal Bílek’s side is currently ranked 119th in the world, losing one spot.

    Belgium tops the ranking with 1,765 points. It is followed by France (1,752 points) and Brazil (1,725 points) ranked second and third, respectively.

    Recall that this year most football matches have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.


