Kazakhstan falls to 26th place in Rio Olympics medal table

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is currently placed 26th in overall medal table at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Kazakhstani athletes collected three medals, including one silver and one bronze in judo and one bronze in weightlifting.



The U.S. tops the medal count with five gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals. Coming in at №2 is China with five gold, three silver and three bronze medals. Australia rounds out the top 3 with four gold and three silver medals.