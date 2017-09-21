Kazakhstan falls to 4th place after five days of Asian Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games are underway in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, according to Sports.kz.

On the fifth day of the tournament, Kazakhstan clinched 8 medals: one gold, two silver, and five bronze medals.

Aidos Kulmanbetov (belt wrestling) won gold, while Perizat Zhakypbekova (belt wrestling) and Yernar Chimbayev (billiards) took silver medals. The athletes who grabbed the bronze medals are Bekbol Nurlanuly and Yersultan Muzapparov (both belt wrestling), Namik Neftaliyev, Yerkanat Ospan, and Almaz Sarsenbekov (Muay Thai).

After five days, having won 30 medals (7-8-15), the Kazakh national team is now fourth in the overall medal count.

The top three places are as follows:

1. Turkmenistan - 127 (53-37-37)

2. Iran - 39 (10-6-23)

3. Uzbekistan - 57 (7-16-34).