Kazakhstan fans get to vote on country’s next national coach

LONDON. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan fans could choose their country's next coach in an online vote, The Guardian reports.

Fans have been offered a choice between a Kazakh or foreign coach on the federation’s website. In the second round, fans will pick a name from a list of coaches, the federation spokesman Dmitry Nesterenko said.

The candidates will all be realistic hires rather than global stars, Nesterenko said, with “basically, no Mourinho” who recently left Chelsea. However, the Central Asian nation’s foray into internet democracy has been hampered by low participation.

The federation said 50,000 votes would be needed to consider the vote valid but barely 5% of that figure had been reached as of Monday evening, with only four days to go. There was a clear preference for a foreign coach, that option leading by 1,732 votes to 836.

“There aren’t really any problems with popularising football. People go to the football, watch it, but I can’t say why no one is voting,” Nesterenko said.

There is no guarantee all the votes were cast by Kazakh supporters. Registration is open to registered users of the federation’s website but there is nothing to stop foreigners from going through the automated registration process and casting votes.

Football in Kazakhstan reached a milestone this season when Astana became the first Kazakh team to play in the group stage of the Champions League. While they did not qualify for the knockout stages, Astana managed to remain unbeaten at home in their group games.

That success has yet to transfer to the national team, who failed to reach the European Championship in France, winning only one of 10 qualifying games. Kazakhstan’s past four coaches have been foreigners, most recently the Russian Yuri Krasnozhan.

Photograph: Stanislav Filippov/AFP/Getty Images

Source: The Guardian