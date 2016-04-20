  • kz
    Kazakhstan Fashion Week kicks off in Almaty

    09:41, 20 April 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 18th season of Kazakhstan Fashion Week (KFW) officially kicked off in Almaty city.

    Fashion designers from Kazakhstan, Georgia, Russia, Uzbekistan and Ukraine brought their newest collections to Almaty.
    Five promising designers, mostly participants of the Open Way contest, will make their debut at the KFW this season.
    In total, 24 fashion brands will demonstrate their creations to KFW guests during the three-day event.
    Recall that Kazakhstan Fashion Week is the largest fashion platform in Central Asia. Fashion designers from such countries as Kazakhstan, China, France, Great Britain, Germany, Georgia, Italy, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Romania, the U.S., Uzbekistan, and Ukraine participated in it during the past seasons.

