Kazakhstan files note of protest to Egyptian Foreign Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan filed a note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt over the situation around the detention of Kazakhstani citizens in Cairo, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anuar Zhainakov said on the margins of the Government session on Tuesday.

"It's been 12 days since six nationals of Kazakhstan have gone missing in Cairo. According to reliable reports, they were detained by Egyptian law-enforcement agencies on the night of July 19. Until the present moment we have received no official notifications from the Egyptian side with explanations regarding the circumstances and reasons for detention. At this moment we don't know their whereabouts," he said.



Zhainakov added that repeated negotiations with the Egyptian Foreign Ministry and representatives of law-enforcement agencies had no effect.



In his words, despite the fact that the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Egypt contacted the Chairman of the Supreme Constitutional Court and the Assistant to the Egyptian President on national security regarding the situation, the situation hasn't changed. In this connection, the official notes of protest were filed to the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and charge d'affaires of Egypt in Kazakhstan.



Zhainakov stressed that Kazakhstan is still waiting for explanation form the Egyptian authorities on the detention of Kazakhstani citizens and asks to grant its consul and diplomats access to detained Kazakhstanis.