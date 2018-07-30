Kazakhstan finishes 1st in team event at Asian MMA Championship
The championship gathered the strongest Asian amateur fighters and was crowned with Kazakhstan's triumph in the team event.
The Kazakh fighters (8 male and 2 female) competed in the tournament and claimed three gold and five silver medals, as well as a bronze one.
Female athletes Nurzhamal Sadykova (52 kg weight division) and Akbobek Yergaliyeva (61 kg) won gold and silver, respectively.
As to the Kazakh male MMA fighters, Aslan Oraz (70.3 kg) and Nurniyaz Koshbayev (+93 kg) clinched gold medals. The silver medals were claimed by Talgat Zhumagaliyev (56.7 kg), Dastan Amangeldy (61.2 kg), Nurbek Kabdrakhmanov (65.8 kg), and Murad Abdurakhmanov (93 kg). Besides, it was Duman Balmukhanov (84 kg) who hauled the bronze medal.
Kazakhstan topped the team classification podium, while China and Kyrgyzstan came in second and third, respectively.