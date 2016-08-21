Kazakhstan finishes 21st in medal table at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan finished 21st in the medal standings of the Rio Olympics-2016. In total, Kazakhstan has won 17 medals: 3 gold, 5 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Nijat Rahimov, Dmitriy Balandin and Daniyar Yeleussinov won gold medals of the Games, Eldos Smetov, Vasily Levit, Zhazira Zhapparkul, Adilbek Niyazymbetova and Guzel Manyurova won silver medals, Otgontsetseg Galbadrakh, Karina Goricheva, Farkhad Kharki, Olga Rypakova, Alexander Zaichikov, Elmira Syzdykova, Yekaterina Larionova and Ivan Dychko won bronze medals.

In total, 105 athletes representing Kazakhstan and competing in 25 sports took part in the 31st Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.