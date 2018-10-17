Kazakhstan, Finland can mutually benefit from bilateral coop - Niinistö

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is an important partner of Finland in the Central Asian region in political and trade-economic spheres. President of Finland Sauli Niinistö said it at the joint press conference after the talks in Helsinki.

According to him, Kazakhstan holds a strategic position in Central Asia and is an important political and trade-economic partner of Finland in this region.

He said that Kazakhstan is rich in various natural resources and minerals, while Finland has technologies.

“The combination of these aspects can be mutually beneficial. Being a member-country of the European Union, Finland actively promotes the issues related to the interaction between the EU and Kazakhstan,” he emphasized.