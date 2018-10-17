  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan, Finland can mutually benefit from bilateral coop - Niinistö

    17:57, 17 October 2018
    Photo: None
    HELSINKI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is an important partner of Finland in the Central Asian region in political and trade-economic spheres. President of Finland Sauli Niinistö said it at the joint press conference after the talks in Helsinki.

    According to him, Kazakhstan holds a strategic position in Central Asia and is an important political and trade-economic partner of Finland in this region.

    He said that Kazakhstan is rich in various natural resources and minerals, while Finland has technologies.

    “The combination of these aspects can be mutually beneficial. Being  a member-country of the European Union, Finland actively promotes the issues related to the interaction between the EU and Kazakhstan,” he emphasized.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!