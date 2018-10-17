Kazakhstan, Finland inked contracts worth over $600m

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM As part of the official visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Finland, the businessmen of the two countries signed contracts worth over $600 million, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“This is my second visit to the Republic of Finland over the period of our independence and our fourth high-level meeting with the President of the country,” said Nazarbayev following the talks in Helsinki

“Our talks today focused on international policy, namely on our region and the situation in Europe where the Europe-Asia forum will be held tomorrow. We share common view on this issue. Indeed, there are neither political nor economic problems between our countries,” stressed the Kazakh Leader.

“I have arrived here to give a new impulse to the economic relations between our counties. Yesterday, I met with captains of Finnish business and saw their interest in working with us,. Dozens of contracts worth over $600 million have been signed by our businessmen. We may cooperate in ore-mining industry, chemistry, engineering, agriculture and high technologies sectors,” he said.