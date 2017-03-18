Kazakhstan, Finland to establish working groups in transport, energy and education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan-Finland Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation held its 10th meeting in Helsinki, which was chaired by Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev and Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen.

Taking the floor, the Kazakh Minister briefed the attendees about the priorities of 2020 Kazakhstan's Development Strategy - National Technological Initiative of Kazakhstan - set by President of the country N.Nazarbayev.



Kanat Bozumbayev noted that the clear algorithm of actions outlined by the Head of State regarding the implementation of the 3.0 Economic Modernization serves as a main target for the country's sustainable development.



In this regard, the new Digital Kazakhstan programme being developed by the Government, establishment of the International IT Startups Technological Park on the ground of Astana EXPO-2017 as well as opening of the Green Technologies Centre under the UN aegis are called to become the platforms for bringing bilateral relations to a brand new level of interaction.



In turn, Kai Mykkänen expressed interest in strengthening the bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, a strategic partner of Finland in Central Asia. Thus, as of today, 90% of the bilateral commodity turnover with five countries of the region falls on Kazakhstan. In future, Kazakhstan will play a key role in development of the modern transport-logistics network between the EU and China.



The launch of a container train by the Eastern Transport Corridor scheduled for summer 2017 can serve as a bright example of mutually beneficial cooperation, which will help reduce the time of transportation of goods from China to the EU to 10 days.



At a plenary session held as part of the meeting, the participants discussed the current economic situation in Kazakhstan and Finland and pointed out positive dynamics of GDP growth, main macro-economic indicators, stage-by-stage recovery of economic conjuncture due to growth of investments, export volumes and production development.



The sides expressed readiness for further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation in transport, education, visa simplification issues, environmental protection, healthcare and culture, as well as within the EXPO 2017 and in customs service issues.



It was noted that the third stage of the socio-economic modernization of Kazakhstan will give a new impetus to more active and closer economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Finland. For example, brand new opportunities for interaction are opened in energy efficiency sector, nuclear energy, ore-mining industry.



After the meeting, the sides agreed on creation of working groups in energy, education, transport and agriculture to develop certain propositions.