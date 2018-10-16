Kazakhstan, Finland to implement joint innovative projects

HELSINKI. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Engineering Union and the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries have signed a memorandum of interaction and cooperation in engineering, Kazinform correspondent reports.

From the Kazakh side the document was signed by CEO of the Engineering Union of Kazakhstan, Deputy of the Majilis Meyram Pshembayev and from the Finnish side – by CEO of the Federation of Finnish Technology Industries, Chairman of the Board of Nokia Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa.

“The agreement will boost development of business projects between our countries and will enable Kazakhstani businessmen to contact their Finnish partners based on single-window principle. Finnish innovations will be useful for us in import substitution, oil and gas, mining, transport engineering, instrument design and agricultural sectors. The products manufactured at Finnish enterprises are mainly export-oriented,” said Pshembayev.

The memorandum is aimed at establishment of long-term and mutually beneficial business cooperation. The document is called to boost opening of joint innovative enterprises.

Recall that President Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived today in Finland for an official visit.

The Head of State is expected to meet with President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö and participate in a business forum.