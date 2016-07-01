Kazakhstan first Central Asia state to win seat on UN Security Council

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian state to win a nonpermanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), says member of the Council of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan Gulnara Annakuliyeva.

"It is no coincidence that Kazakhstan has become the nonpermanent member of the UNSC in 2017-2018. It has taken Kazakhstan with its peaceful policy and initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev 25 years to do that. Over these years of strengthening its sovereignty and independence, the Republic of Kazakhstan has helped to resolve many conflicts," Ms Annakuliyeva told Kazinform correspondent.



She noted that Kazakhstan has become the first Central Asian state to be elected to the UNSC that maintains peace and security in the world.



"We are confident that Kazakhstan among 15 member states of the UNSCE will deservedly represent its stance on fight against terrorism, nuclear disarmament, settlement of regional conflicts, as well as peace and accord in the international community," Ms Annakuliyeva added.