  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan Football Federation congratulated Kazakhstan on Independence Day

    16:49, 16 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan Football Federation congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the Independence Day, Sports.kz informs.

    Dear Kazakhstanis!

    We sincerely congratulate all the people of the country on the national holiday - the Independence Day of Kazakhstan!

    We wish each and every family strong health, wellbeing and stability. May peace, accord and mutual understanding reign in your homes forever!

    Tags:
    Sport Football Independence day News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!