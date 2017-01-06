Kazakhstan football referees obliged to lose weight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Recently appointed General Director of the Department of Refereeing and Inspection of Kazakhstan's Football Federation Nikolai Levnikov, from Russia, is very dissatisfied that some Kazakh referees are overweight. He expressed his discontent during the press conference in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"Today I have seen some assistants and chief referees who are overweight. I will not tell the names. I think they will face serious trouble getting the game. Today's image of a football referee is an athletic man. If people are not able to totally understand this, no matter experience, they cannot conform to the level of premier league referee of Kazakhstan championship", Levnikov thinks.

From now on referees are going to be under control in terms of weight and physical condition, he added.

"We have warned all referees of rigid weight and fitness control. In Turkey the referees will be required to take two tests - FIFA (on the third day after arrival) and YoYo (in the end of the gathering). Those who fail the tests will have to take them again. Overweight referees will undergo re-check and have to wait for appointment. This is not my decision. This is the requirement of time", Nikolai Levnikov said.

As Levnikov explained, the overweight problem may influence the image of Kazakhstan's football among fans. "To make the right decisions the referee must be physically fit. This is a fundament, basis. To be in the right place in the right time one must be proper physical condition and appropriate image" he added.