Kazakhstan football team defeats Hungary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The new coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, Stanimir Stoilov, made the Kazakh fans feel proud for their team, SPORTINFORM reports.

Visiting Budapest, the national team of Kazakhstan won a match against the Hungarian team scoring 3-2.

Kazakh football players Roman Murtazayev, Baktiyer Zainutdinov, and Yerkebulan Seidakhmet did their best and eventually scored in the match.

Last time Kazakhstan scored more than two goals on September 5, 2014, when our athletes took the game vs. Kyrgyzstan 7 to 1 in Astana.