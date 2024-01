ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan national football team secured its first win in the UEFA Nations League on October 16 in Astana, SPORTINFORM reports.

The Kazakhstan team coached by Stanimir Stoilov defeated the guests from Andorra.

Kazakhstan vs. Andorra 4-0 (2-0)

Goals:

Yerkebulan Seidakhmet 21'

Bauyrzhan Turysbek 39'

Josep Gomez 61' (own goal)

Roman Murtazayev 74'