Kazakhstan forcefully condemns terrorist act in Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan forcefully condemns a terrorist act in Turkey committed in Gaziantep city on August 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

"Kazakhstan forcefully condemns a terrorist act in Gaziantep city in Turkey that resulted in people's deaths. It is even more outrageous that the terrorist targeted the participants of such a sacred event as a wedding," the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the people of Turkey and families and friends of those killed in the terrorist act. We also wish speedy recovery to the injured people," the statement reads.

Kazakhstan supports the world community in the fight against terrorism and calls for future strengthening of the international cooperation and coordination of efforts in countering terrorism.