Kazakhstan forecasts oil production decline to 75.5 mln tonnes – energy officials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Many oil producing companies working in Kazakhstan observed negative financial result in 2015, according to Vice Minister of Energy Asset Magauov.

As per an analysis, 36 companies out of 61 had a negative financial result,” he noted.

As the Vice Minister noted, drill footage reduced from 2,500 running meters to 1,500 running meters 2015. According to forecasts, further decline (by 50%) will be observed in well-drill footage.

“In 2014, we produced 85 mln tonnes and in 2014 this figure made 79.5 mln tonnes. Thus, we see stagnation in oil and gas industry today, since oil workers do not get a worthy profit and cannot even maintain the existing volumeы,” he added.