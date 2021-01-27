Kazakhstan, France discuss exchange of experience in ensuring rights of religious associations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Committee for religious affairs Yerzhan Nukezhanov has met today with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan Didier Canesse at the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the ministry’s press service.

During the meeting, Mr. Nukezhanov briefed Ambassador Canesse on Kazakhstan’s experience of ensuring inter-faith accord.

The sides also discussed bilateral cooperation in the sphere of religious freedom and exchange of experience in protecting and ensuring the rights of religious associations.

Ambassador Canesse highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s positive dynamics in the sphere of providing the freedom of religion.

In conclusion, Yerzhan Nukezhanov and Didier Canesse expressed intension to further establish close and mutually profitable relations.