Kazakhstan, France explore ways of boosting cultural cooperation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM In his interview with Kazinform on the sidelines of the Night of Ideas open debates in Almaty, Attaché for university cooperation of the French Embassy in Kazakhstan Gilles Mametz told about the joint projects in the field of culture and education.

According to him, this year the Embassy plans to hold a number of cultural events within the framework of the 200th anniversary of the "father of classical ballet" Marius Petipa, such as Paris Opera soloists' performance in Almaty, and all festivals and concerts that already became traditional will enjoy new updated programs.

He noted that cooperation in the field of education is also developing rapidly.

According to him, it is planned to facilitate the advancement of the Alliance Française teaching staff for them to be able to teach outside of the Alliance, possibly even at some of the Kazakh universities.





Mr. Mametz stressed that the relevance of French language for Kazakhstanis has increased since the launch of the Abay-Verne student mobility program, which provides for the annual allocation of 100 grants (90 for second-year graduate students and 10 for doctoral students).



According to theAttaché, French students also study in Kazakhstan, with 200 of them coming to Institut Sorbonne-Kazakhstan every year.





Gilles Mametz noted the potential for expanding cooperation in the field of education, adding that the French side is open to suggestions and ready to organize internships, short trips for Kazakh students and professors.