Kazakhstan fund to digitize above 6,000 books for blind and visually impaired

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bolashak Corporate Fund has opened a sound recording studio "Digital book and its future in the library" at the ground of the specialized library for blind and visually impaired people of Astana, the fund's press service said.

"The studio will give an opportunity to digitize more than 6,000 books. Above 3,000 readers will gain then an access to audio books in Russian and Kazakh languages," fund director Dinara Chaizhunussova said.



Audio books will be available at libraries for blind and visually impaired around Kazakhstan. Speaking voice professionals will take part in audio book recordings.

