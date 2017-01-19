Kazakhstan futsal team to play two matches against Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan national futsal team will play two friendly matches against the national team of Belarus, sports.kz reports.

In preparation for the European Championship qualifiers, Kazakhstan national futsal team under the leadership of its new coach Jose Alesio da Silva will hold two friendly matches against the national team of Belarus.

Both matches will be held in Almaty, at the Zenith sports complex ("Baganashil") at 7:00 pm on 6 and 8 February 2017.

The teams met twice in the past. On March 21, 2013 in Minsk, the match ended in a draw 1:1. And on December 3, 2014 in Tashkent, Kazakhstan won the match (4:3), and the tournament.